MILAN A sale of Italian Serie A soccer club AC Milan is far from being a done deal, the vice president of the club said on Tuesday.

"It (the sale) is anything but certain," Adriano Galliani said during a shareholders meeting.

According to a source, Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol has travelled to Italy for talks to buy a stake in the club which is owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi owns the club through his holding Fininvest which also controls TV broadcaster Mediaset.

