MILAN Aug 5 A deal to sell Italian soccer club AC Milan to a consortium of Chinese investors is likely to be signed on Friday, a source close to the matter said.

"Today will be an important day for the possible sale of the club," the source said.

Fininvest, the holding company of the Berlusconi family which owns AC Milan, entered exclusive talks with the consortium in May.

Sources have previously said the consortium's offer for AC Milan values the club at between 700 million and 750 million euros ($834 million) including debt. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Paola Arosio)