UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
MILAN Aug 5 A deal to sell Italian soccer club AC Milan to a consortium of Chinese investors is likely to be signed on Friday, a source close to the matter said.
"Today will be an important day for the possible sale of the club," the source said.
Fininvest, the holding company of the Berlusconi family which owns AC Milan, entered exclusive talks with the consortium in May.
Sources have previously said the consortium's offer for AC Milan values the club at between 700 million and 750 million euros ($834 million) including debt. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Paola Arosio)
NEW YORK, May 18 The driver of the car that careened through New York City's Times Square on Thursday was a U.S. Navy veteran who had been arrested at least four times before for offenses including drunk driving and threatening someone with a knife, according to police officials and public records.