Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
MILAN, April 13 Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740-million-euro ($788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.
The deal, the biggest Chinese investment in a European club, follows retail giant Suning Commerce Group's purchase of Milan rival Internazionale FC last year.
A Chinese firm also underwrites the media rights to the top league, Serie A.
In a statement, Berlusconi's family holding Fininvest said it had sold its entire 99.93 percent stake in the club to Luxembourg-based Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, the company that replaced the original Chinese bid vehicle. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Crispian Balmer)
