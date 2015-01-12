Jan 12 Acotel SpA :
* Reported on Friday that its unit Noverca Italia and
Telecom Italia (TIM) signed an agreement for the
transfer to TIM of Noverca's more than 170,000 consumer
customers
* The agreement allows Noverca customers, starting in
February and ending in May 2015, to switch their mobile phone
number to TIM with MNP, maintaining their price plans
substantially unchanged
* The agreement allows Noverca to focus on its MVNA (Mobile
Virtual Network Aggregator) business
* With the ending of services to its retail customers,
scheduled for early May, Noverca will specialise in offering a
ready-to-use service to its MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network
Operator) customers
* Noverca will receive a fee that will vary according to the
numbers and types of customer who migrate: if all customers
migrate to TIM, the fee will total 3.9 million euros ($4.63
million)
($1 = 0.8430 euros)
