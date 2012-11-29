Nov 29 Acquia, a U.S. startup that advises
enterprises on open source content management system Drupal,
said it has raised $30 million from Investor Growth Capital and
other venture firms to finance its expansion.
"We are at a stage where we are seeing tremendous growth,"
Acquia co-founder and Drupal creator Dries Buytaert said in a
telephone interview, adding the financing will enable Acquia to
invest in new products, sales and marketing, and to expand in
Europe and Asia.
"There seems to be a big shift from funding consumer
Internet companies to enterprise Internet companies. It seems
enterprise software is sexy again," Buytaert said.
Acquia has now raised a total of $68.5 million from also
Goldman Sachs, Accolade Partners, Northbridge Venture Partners,
Sigma Partners, and Tenaya Capital.
Acquia - named the fastest-growing software company in the
United States by Inc. Magazine - provides clients with software,
consultation, hosting and services to help them launch their
Internet sites faster and keep them running.