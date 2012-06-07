NEW YORK, June 7 Merger-and-acquisition
decisions that are poorly received in the stock market could put
pressure on managers to misreport results, leading to accounting
restatements, a new study shows.
About 18 percent of companies whose deals got a thumbs-down
from investors later had to restate results, compared with 11 to
12 percent of acquiring companies whose deals were not similarly
panned, according to the study of about 2,300 U.S. public
companies that made acquisitions from 1996 through 2007.
"When a negative market reaction suggests that a firm's
management made a poor M&A decision, there will be greater
pressure on management to produce positive operating
performance," said the study in the American Accounting
Association's journal, The Accounting Review.
That could put pressure on managers to change financial
reports to boost stock performance, justify an acquisition and
save their jobs, the study found.
"When you see that there's a possibility of heightened
pressure on a manager, you would want to evaluate their earnings
quality more carefully," Daniel Bens, a University of Arizona
accounting professor and study co-author, said in an interview.
"They are under a lot of pressure to keep their jobs."
Among the companies studied was Sunrise Assisted Living,
whose shares sank 4 percent shortly after announcing an
acquisition in 2002, according to a separate slide presentation
prepared by Bens.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later launched
an investigation and charged the company with accounting fraud
for the years 2003 through 2005. Sunrise, which had changed its
name to Sunrise Senior Living, settled without admitting
or denying wrongdoing.
Shares of outsourcing company BISYS Group fell nearly 4
percent after it announced an acquisition in June 2000,
according to the slide presentation. It later restated results
for multiple years and settled SEC charges of improper
accounting without admitting or denying wrongdoing. BISYS was
bought by Citigroup in 2007.
Other study co-authors were Theodore Goodman and Monica
Neamtiu, also University of Arizona accounting professors.