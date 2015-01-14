BRIEF-Eugene Technology signs contract worth 6.46 bln won
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
Jan 14 Acrebit SA :
* Plans to set up a joint venture with Moyes International Ltd. to manage its sales in the Middle East region
* Signs a deal with Moyes International Ltd. to sell the company's products and services in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 20.91 billion rupees