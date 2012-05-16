* Acron says bid is 12.1 pct above Tuesday's close

* Wants to purchase shares totalling up to 66 pct of votes

* Acron is one of Europe's top ten mineral fertiliser firms

MOSCOW, May 16 Russian fertiliser maker Acron said on Wednesday it has proposed to buy up to 66 percent of major Polish chemical firm Azoty Tarnow for 36 Polish zloty ($10.58) a share to expand its presence in the European Union.

The offer runs from June 6 through June 22 and Acron said in a statement the price is 12.1 percent above Tuesday's close.

The Russian company said it plans to grow Azoty Tarnow's business and use it as a base for operations within the E.U., while also increasing its global sales network.

"We are convinced that Azoty Tarnow's potential, in alignment with our global experience, major resource base and wide logistics network, will allow the companies to be competitive and will bring considerable benefits for their employees and shareholders," Acron vice president Vladimir Kantor said in a statement.

Acron is one of Europe's 10 largest mineral fertiliser firms with assets in Russia, China, Estonia and Canada.

Its key production facilities are three plants that produce 1.7 million tonnes of ammonia per year as well as nitrogen, complex mineral fertilisers and other products.

It achieved a 2011 net profit of 20.33 billion roubles ($663.9 million) on sales of 65.43 billion roubles.

Acron also said that Azoty Tarnow posted a 2011 net profit of PLN 499 million on sales of PLN 5.3 billion.