MOSCOW Jan 13 Russian fertiliser maker Acron said on Friday it will buy back shares for 1,143 roubles ($36.15) each from investors who vote against its reorganisation at a February 27 EGM.

That represents a 14 percent discount to the current price. At 0955 GMT, the shares traded at 1,330 roubles in Moscow.

Acron last month said it would ask shareholders to approve a reorganisation after the purchase of CJSC Granit, and the retirement of 7.15 million shares which it held in Acron.

Acron's Granit unit held a majority stake in the Nordic Rus joint venture with Norway's Yara which was the subject of a lengthy dispute. This was resolved in November.

Shareholders who do not participate in the voting will also be subject to the buyback.

($1=31.6182 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by David Hulmes)