MOSCOW Jan 13 Russian fertiliser maker
Acron said on Friday it will buy back shares
for 1,143 roubles ($36.15) each from investors who vote against
its reorganisation at a February 27 EGM.
That represents a 14 percent discount to the current price.
At 0955 GMT, the shares traded at 1,330 roubles in Moscow.
Acron last month said it would ask shareholders to approve a
reorganisation after the purchase of CJSC Granit, and the
retirement of 7.15 million shares which it held in Acron.
Acron's Granit unit held a majority stake in the Nordic Rus
joint venture with Norway's Yara which was the subject
of a lengthy dispute. This was resolved in November.
Shareholders who do not participate in the voting will also
be subject to the buyback.
($1=31.6182 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by David Hulmes)