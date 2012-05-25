Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
MOSCOW May 25 The board of Russian fertiliser maker Acron has recommended paying 175 roubles ($5.51) per share in total 2011 dividends, the company said on Friday.
The company reported a net profit of 20.3 billion roubles in 2011, up from 6.3 billion roubles a year earlier on the back of strong demand for fertilisers. ($1 = 31.7550 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.