MOSCOW May 25 The board of Russian fertiliser maker Acron has recommended paying 175 roubles ($5.51) per share in total 2011 dividends, the company said on Friday.

The company reported a net profit of 20.3 billion roubles in 2011, up from 6.3 billion roubles a year earlier on the back of strong demand for fertilisers. ($1 = 31.7550 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)