MOSCOW Dec 30 Russia's top lender
Sberbank agreed to set a $100 million credit limit for
Russian fertiliser producer Acron for trade
financing operations, both companies said on Friday.
Trade financing operations will cover loan agreements,
non-revolving credit facility agreements and uncovered letters
of credit with a term of up to 96 months.
Acron, which sells to markets in Russia, China, Europe and
Latin America, will use loan funds to finance purchase of
imported equipment.
"The financial support provided to Acron Group will help its
further growth and technological equipment upgrade as part of a
large-scale investment programme envisaging the construction of
new facilities," Acron's Senior Vice President Oscar Valters
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)