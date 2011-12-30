MOSCOW Dec 30 Russia's top lender Sberbank agreed to set a $100 million credit limit for Russian fertiliser producer Acron for trade financing operations, both companies said on Friday.

Trade financing operations will cover loan agreements, non-revolving credit facility agreements and uncovered letters of credit with a term of up to 96 months.

Acron, which sells to markets in Russia, China, Europe and Latin America, will use loan funds to finance purchase of imported equipment.

"The financial support provided to Acron Group will help its further growth and technological equipment upgrade as part of a large-scale investment programme envisaging the construction of new facilities," Acron's Senior Vice President Oscar Valters said in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)