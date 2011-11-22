* Says demand for mineral fertilisers high

* 9 month net profit more than doubles

* Revenue up 43 pct (Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, Nov 22 Russian fertiliser maker Acron said on Tuesday net profit for the first nine months of the year more than doubled, as demand and prices for its mineral fertilisers was high.

The company said for the first nine months of the year, net profit was 10.4 billion roubles ($362 million), versus 4 billion roubles the same period last year.

Revenue increased 43 percent to 46.2 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), from 32.4 billion roubles the previous year.

Demand and prices for mineral fertilisers remain "sustainably high indicating strong industry fundamentals," said chairman Alexander Popov in a press release.

There was significant demand for nitrogen and complex fertilisers in Asia and Latin America, Acron said.

Acron makes fertilisers for use in the agricultural industry to sell to markets including Russia, China, Europe and Latin America. It has production facilities in Russia and China.

Acron on Monday said it reached a settlement with Norway's Yara, bringing an end to a lengthy dispute over ownership of a joint venture that held a minority stake in a Smolensk fertilizer plant and other assets.

Under the complex deal, Russian phosphate fertiliser producer Phosagro is acquiring a 51 percent stake in the Nordic Rus venture. (Reporting By Megan Davies, editing by Maria Kiselyova)