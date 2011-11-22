* Says demand for mineral fertilisers high
* 9 month net profit more than doubles
* Revenue up 43 pct
(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, Nov 22 Russian fertiliser maker
Acron said on Tuesday net profit for the
first nine months of the year more than doubled, as demand and
prices for its mineral fertilisers was high.
The company said for the first nine months of the year, net
profit was 10.4 billion roubles ($362 million), versus 4 billion
roubles the same period last year.
Revenue increased 43 percent to 46.2 billion roubles ($1.6
billion), from 32.4 billion roubles the previous year.
Demand and prices for mineral fertilisers remain
"sustainably high indicating strong industry fundamentals," said
chairman Alexander Popov in a press release.
There was significant demand for nitrogen and complex
fertilisers in Asia and Latin America, Acron said.
Acron makes fertilisers for use in the agricultural
industry to sell to markets including Russia, China, Europe and
Latin America. It has production facilities in Russia and
China.
Acron on Monday said it reached a settlement with
Norway's Yara, bringing an end to a lengthy dispute
over ownership of a joint venture that held a minority stake in
a Smolensk fertilizer plant and other assets.
Under the complex deal, Russian phosphate fertiliser
producer Phosagro is acquiring a 51 percent
stake in the Nordic Rus venture.
(Reporting By Megan Davies, editing by Maria Kiselyova)