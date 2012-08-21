MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia's Acron
, one of Europe's top 10 mineral fertiliser makers,
posted a first-half net profit of 6.59 billion roubles ($205.5
million) on Tuesday, down slightly from a year ago.
It gave no reason for the fall from 6.77 billion roubles a
year ago.
Revenues were up 18 percent to 35.27 billion roubles spurred
by a 7 percent rise in output, it said.
Privately owned Acron, with assets and projects in Russia,
China, Canada and Estonia, also holds a minority stake in
Poland's top chemical maker Tarnow.
It wanted to take over state-controlled Tarnow, but the
Polish treasury ministry blocked the move by merging Tarnow with
its local rival Pulawy.
($1 = 32.0710 Russian roubles)
