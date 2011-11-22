MOSCOW Nov 22 Russian fertiliser maker
Acron said on Tuesday net profit for the
first nine months of the year more than doubled, as demand and
prices for its mineral fertilisers was high.
The company said for the first nine months of the year, net
profit was 10.4 billion roubles ($362 million), versus 4 billion
roubles the same period last year.
Revenue increased 43 percent to 46.2 billion roubles ($1.6
billion), from 32.4 billion roubles the previous year.
"Notwithstanding the significant volatility of financial and
variety of commodity markets demand and prices for mineral
fertilisers remain sustainably high indicating strong industry
fundamentals," said chairman Alexander Popov in a press release.
