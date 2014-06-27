Australia shares higher on metal prices; NZ falls
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
June 27 Russian fertiliser producer Acron OAO said the Albany potash prospect in Saskatchewan, Canada that it is jointly developing with Rio Tinto contained inferred resources of 1.4 billion tonnes.
In its first disclosure of the size of the discovery, Acron said the project area contained inferred resources within the mining caverns at an average grade of 31 percent potassium chloride (KCl) with a total recoverable amount of 329 million tonnes of KCl.
The joint venture formed between Acron's Canadian subsidiary and Rio Tinto in December holds nine potash permits covering 586,000 acres in the southern region of the district. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
VANCOUVER, Jan 23 Teck Resources has held talks with fellow miner Anglo American Plc about sharing port infrastructure at their neighboring copper mines in Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on Monday, arguing for more industry partnerships.