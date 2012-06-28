WARSAW, June 28 Russian group Acron
said on Thursday it had extended its 1.5 billion zloty ($434
million) bid for Polish rival Azoty Tarnow for a third
time, by a week until July 13.
Tarnow and Poland's treasury, which holds 32 percent stake
of the company, are against the bid as the sale to Russian group
would be a sensitive issue given historical tensions over the
two countries.
While Poland is seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys through
asset sales by end-2013, it has set up defences against Acron.
Earlier in the month, Tarnow said it would seek shareholder
backing for a share issue as a poison pill to choke the offer.
An extraordinary shareholder meeting that will vote on the
plan was scheduled for July 14. Investors will need to register
their shares until June 28, a day before Acron's unsolicited bid
was previously set to end, meaning the Russian bidder would not
be able to vote.
Poland's largest pension fund ING OFE, holding 10.5 percent
of Tarnow, has said it would not support the poison pill.
($1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Dan Lalor)