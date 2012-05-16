Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
WARSAW May 16 The price offered by Russian fertiliser maker Acron for up to 66 percent of Polish chemical firm Azoty Tarnow is "rather low", Tarnow's Chief Executive Officer Jerzy Marciniak said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday Acron said it would offer 36 zlotys per share, with the offer running from June 6 through June 22. Acron said the price offered was 12.1 percent above Tuesday's close. (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska)
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.