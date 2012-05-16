WARSAW May 16 The price offered by Russian fertiliser maker Acron for up to 66 percent of Polish chemical firm Azoty Tarnow is "rather low", Tarnow's Chief Executive Officer Jerzy Marciniak said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday Acron said it would offer 36 zlotys per share, with the offer running from June 6 through June 22. Acron said the price offered was 12.1 percent above Tuesday's close. (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska)