WARSAW, July 13 Russia's chemical maker Acron raised the price in its bid for Poland's top chemical firm Tarnow by 25 percent to 45 zlotys per share, valuing the group at 1.96 billion zlotys ($566.6 million).

The bid will last until July 16, as planned earlier, with Acron targeting at least 66 percent in the group. Tarnow shares closed the Thursday session at 36.01 zlotys. ($1 = 3.4594 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)