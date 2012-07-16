WARSAW, July 16 Russian chemicals maker Acron
is still interested in buying a stake in Polish peer
Tarnow, Acron said in a statement on Monday, after
Tarnow shareholders agreed a share issue meant to fend off the
Russian firm's hostile bid.
Investors have until 1500 GMT on Monday to respond to
Akron's offer. The Russian group is offering 45 zlotys per
share, valuing Tarnow at 2.89 billion zlotys ($843.34 million).
Tarnow shares traded at 40.48 zlotys, up 6.5 percent, at 0835
GMT.
($1 = 3.4268 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)