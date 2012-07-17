WARSAW, July 17 Russian chemicals company Acron
will buy all shares investors agreed to sell in
response to its bid to acquire Poland's No.1 chemicals maker
Tarnow, despite failing to achieve the targeted 66
percent, Acron said on Tuesday.
Acron wanted to buy the state-controlled Tarnow, but the
Polish treasury, which oversees state assets moved to merge
Tarnow with local rival Pulawy to block the Russian
takeover.
"We will become a minority shareholder in Tarnow," Acron
deputy chief executive Vladimir Kantor said in a statement.
The Russian group will give further details of their failed
bid on Thursday.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)