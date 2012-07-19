WARSAW, July 19 Russian chemicals company Acron bought 12 percent in its Polish No.1 rival Tarnow in a tender call to buy the whole state-controlled company, Acron said on Thursday.

The Russian group said earlier it would buy all shares investors agreed to sell in response to its bid to takeover Tarnow even if it failed to achieve the targeted 66 percent.

Acron wanted to buy the state-controlled Tarnow, but the Polish treasury, which oversees state assets moved to merge Tarnow with local rival Pulawy to block the Russian takeover. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)