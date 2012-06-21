WARSAW, June 21 Russian group Acron said on Thursday it had extended its 1.5 billion zloty ($450 million) bid for rival Azoty Tarnow a second time, until July 6, in another twist in its plan to buy Poland's No.1 chemical maker.

Both Tarnow and the Polish treasury, which oversees state assets and holds 32 percent of Tarnow, are against the bid, as the sale of state assets to Russian groups would be a sensitive issue given historical tensions between the two countries.

While Poland is seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys through asset sales by end-2013, it has set up defences against Acron. Last week, Tarnow said it would seek shareholder backing for a share issue as a poison pill to choke the offer.

An extraordinary shareholder meeting that will vote on the plan was scheduled for July 14. Investors will need to register their shares until June 28, a day before Acron's unsolicited bid was previously set to end, meaning the Russian bidder would not be able to vote.

Poland's largest pension fund ING OFE, holding 10.5 percent of Tarnow, has said it would not support the poison pill. ($1 = 3.3316 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)