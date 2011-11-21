* Stockholm arbitration proceedings terminated
* Acron unit acquires additional 3.7 pct of parent's shares
* Phosagro says it acquired the 51 percent Nordic Rus stake
(Adds Phosagro statement, analyst comment, detail)
By Alfred Kueppers
Nov 21 Russian fertiliser maker Acron
said it reached a settlement with Norway's Yara
, bringing an end to a lengthy dispute over ownership of
a joint venture that held a minority stake in a
Smolensk fertilizer plant and other assets.
Under the complex deal announced on Monday, Russian
phosphate fertiliser producer Phosagro is acquiring a
51 percent stake in the Nordic Rus venture.
Acron and Yara took the case to Stockholm arbiters
after they were unable to agree on how to break up the Nordic
Rus joint venture, in which an Acron subsidiary held a majority
stake, Renaissance Capital analyst Mikhail Safin said.
"Both sides are satisfied that, after several years of
arbitration proceedings, we have managed to achieve the
necessary level of mutual understanding to find a compromise and
settle the Nordic Rus Holding dispute," Acron Chairman Alexander
Popov said in a statement on Monday.
Under the terms of the agreement, Acron's Granit subsidiary
will exchange its 51 percent stake in the Nordic Rus holding it
operates with Yara for 3.7 percent of its own shares. As a
result, Granit will raise its stake in its Acron parent company
to 12.4 percent.
In a separate press release, Phosagro said it had
obtained the 51 percent Nordic Rus stake.
Yara will own the remaining 49 percent stake of the venture
after the deal closes
"As a result of the settlement between Acron and Yara
International, 51 percent of Nordic Rus Holding is now owned by
Phosint Limited, which is affiliated with Phosagro Group," it
said in a statement. Phosagro did not disclose any financial
details related to the transaction.
Acron's Granit will also raise its stake in a separate
entity, Dorogobuzh, to 24.3 percent from 12.5 percent as part of
the deal. Dorogobuzh is one of Acron's production facilities in
Russia's Smolensk region.
Renaissance Capital analyst Mikhail Safin said the 3.7
percent Acron stake Granit acquired is worth about $78 million.
He also said that thanks to the acquisition of the
Dorogobuzh stake, Acron will be able to consolidate the company
on its books.
"Yara will receive cash," he said, adding that the amount
was unclear.
Phosagro also said it was examining the possible acquisition
of the remaining stake in Nordic Rus.
Nordic Rus Holding was founded in 1997 by Acron
and Norsk Hydro, with the Norwegian firm holding a 49 percent
stake.
Norsk Hydro then spun off its fertiliser operations to form
Yara in 2004.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and
Megan Davies)