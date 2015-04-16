April 16 ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

* Says it has won a 30-year contract worth 1.85 billion euros ($1.98 billion) as part of a consortium to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a bridge in Montreal, Canada

* ACS will hold 50 percent of the consortium, with SNC Lavalin, through affiliates Iridium, Dragados and Flatiron

* The bridge must be completed by end 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)