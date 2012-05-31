Gunmen kill 14 in ambush on main South Sudan highway - police
JUBA, June 8 Gunmen ambushed a convoy of buses and other vehicles travelling on a major highway in South Sudan on Thursday, killing at least 14 passengers and wounding 35, police said.
MADRID May 31 Spanish infrastructure firm ACS is targeting debt of under 2.5 times forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2013, its chairman said on Thursday.
Speaking at a shareholders meeting, ACS Chairman Florentino Perez reiterated its target for debt of 3 times EBITDA in 2012. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
JUBA, June 8 Gunmen ambushed a convoy of buses and other vehicles travelling on a major highway in South Sudan on Thursday, killing at least 14 passengers and wounding 35, police said.
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.