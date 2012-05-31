MADRID May 31 Spanish infrastructure firm ACS is targeting debt of under 2.5 times forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2013, its chairman said on Thursday.

Speaking at a shareholders meeting, ACS Chairman Florentino Perez reiterated its target for debt of 3 times EBITDA in 2012. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)