MADRID, July 13 Spansih infrastructure and
services firm ACS said it has signed an agreement with
Societe Generale that will substitute a 1.6 billion euro ($1.95
billion) syndicated loan related to the purchase of Iberdrola
shares.
In a regulatory filing, ACS said the refinancing was signed
for three years, at the end of which time it will decide the
future of its investment in the power firm.
The new agreement eliminates the need for ACS to provide
additional guarantees in the case of share price declines in
Iberdrola, it said.
