MADRID, July 13 Spansih infrastructure and services firm ACS said it has signed an agreement with Societe Generale that will substitute a 1.6 billion euro ($1.95 billion) syndicated loan related to the purchase of Iberdrola shares.

In a regulatory filing, ACS said the refinancing was signed for three years, at the end of which time it will decide the future of its investment in the power firm.

The new agreement eliminates the need for ACS to provide additional guarantees in the case of share price declines in Iberdrola, it said. ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)