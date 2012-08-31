MADRID Aug 31 Spanish builder ACS
swung to a 1.23 billion euro ($1.54 billion) net loss in the
first half on Friday from a 604 million euro profit a year ago
after writing down the value of its investment in power firm
Iberdrola.
Still, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for ACS rose 76 percent to 1.58 billion
euros in the six months to June, boosted by the consolidation of
its German affiliate Hochtief.
Analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting core profit of
1.4 billion euros.
Net debt fell 13 percent to 8.58 billion euros at June 30
from a year ago, it said.
($1 = 0.8001 euros)
