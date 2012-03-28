FRANKFURT, March 28 Spanish builder ACS
is extending its control over Hochtief by getting one
of its top managers on the executive board of the German peer in
which it holds a majority.
Marecelino Fernandez Verdes, the 56-year old chief executive
of ACS's Dragados unit as well as its Construction, Environment
and Concessions division, will become chief operating officer of
Essen, western Germany-based Hochtief from April 15, Hochtief
said on Wednesday.
"We are aiming for an even closer cooperation with ACS,"
said a Hochtief spokesman.
Fernandez Verdes, who will mainly be responsible for
Hochtief's business in north and south America will resign from
all other position as part of the move, including from the
supervisory board of Hochtief, said the German builder.
Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz, a member of the Volkswagen
supervisory board, will replace him on the board,
Hochtief said.
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)