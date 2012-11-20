* Names Marcelino Fernandez Verdes as CEO
ESSEN/FRANKFURT, Nov 20 German builder Hochtief
has appointed a new chief executive to review its
strategy, as indebted majority owner ACS pushes to make
its takeover pay off.
Spaniard Marcelino Fernandez Verdes, a close confidant of
Spanish infrastructure group ACS's CEO and chairman Florentino
Perez, replaces Frank Stieler, the last remaining board member
from Hochtief's pre-ACS days.
Hochtief, which also provides industrial services, said on
Tuesday Stieler had agreed to his contract being ended early.
Supervisory board chairman Manfred Wennemer will be replaced by
Thomas Eichelmann.
The change, signalled by Hochtief on Saturday, led to
reports ACS wanted Verdes to push for a more radical overhaul of
Hochtief and gain access its cash.
ACS is groaning under 9.2 billion euros ($11.8 billion)
debt, or about 11 times quarterly core profit compared with
Hochtief's multiple of 4, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Analysts said it would be difficult for ACS to tap
Hochtief's cash flow to pay down its own debt because of a
ringfencing agreement struck with lenders in late 2010 that
prevents Hochtief management signing contracts with ACS that
could hurt the German builder's creditworthiness.
"Clearly negative from our point of view would be, if
(Hochtief) acquires assets or companies from the ACS group just
to transfer cash from Hochtief to ACS," DZ Bank analyst Marc
Nettelbeck said after the company flagged its plans over the
weekend to appoint Verdes.
Hochtief had assets worth about 1.9 billion euros held for
sale at the end of September, including airports in Hamburg and
Sydney and real estate unit Aurelis.
"My priority for the years to come is to improve the
profitability and to continue the sustainable growth of
Hochtief," Verdes said in a statement.
NO BREAKUP
ACS gained control of Hochtief after a takeover battle that
saw former CEO Herbert Luetkestratkoetter ousted and replaced by
Stieler last year.
Since Stieler took the helm in May 2011, Hochtief has lost
about 40 percent of its market value, hit by mishaps at risky
construction projects and profit warnings at Australian unit
Leighton.
Hochtief said its new strategy, which will be developed over
the next 3-4 months, would not involve a break-up or a
delisting, indicating it will not sell Leighton or its U.S.
business which, together, are seen accounting for about 90
percent of Hochtief's value.
Among other things, Verdes was expected to seek a turnaround
at the Hochtief Europe division overseen by Stieler and whose
pretax profit fell 92 percent in the first nine months on weak
orders for construction projects.
A German magazine reported this week Hochtief will cut about
700 jobs, out of a total of more than 81,000, mainly at its
German construction business.
"Constant management changes likely won't help the business
and profits short-term," HSBC analysts said this week.
($1 = 0.7811 euro)
