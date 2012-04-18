(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
MADRID, April 18 Spanish construction company
ACS placed a stake of 3.69 percent in utility Iberdrola
at 3.62 euros per share ($4.76 per share), it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Iberdrola shares fell 6 percent on Wednesday while ACS
shares were down 3 percent.
The builder held almost 19 percent in Iberdrola before the
placement though the two groups have been involved in a long,
drawn-out conflict over the energy company's refusal to grant
ACS a place on its executive board, citing conflict of interest.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
