MADRID, July 27 Spanish construction company ACS said on Friday it had reached a deal with creditor Natixis to cancel the margin call on an equity swap worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in shares in power firm Iberdrola .

In a statement to the market regulator, ACS said the equity swap matures on March 31, 2015, adding it has the option to cancel the deal related to 46.1 percent of the Iberdrola shares included in the deal before that time.

ACS, one of the world's largest building and services groups, owes 4 billion euros on a 14.85 percent stake in Iberdrola worth about 2.9 billion. ($1=0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies)