MADRID Feb 10 Spanish builder ACS said on Friday it had refinanced 1.377 billion euros ($1.83 billion) of debt whose maturity has been extended from July 2012 to July 2015.

In a regulatory filing, ACS added the new syndicated loan from 32 banks could be extended to 1.650 billion euros by May this year. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)