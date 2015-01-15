(Adds details, background)

MADRID Jan 15 Spanish builder ACS plans to sell 51 percent of its Saeta Yield renewable energy business in a stock market flotation, helping it to cut debt tied to some of its power projects, it said on Thursday.

Along with local rivals, ACS has been struggling to reduce borrowings in the wake of a six-year property market crash, and companies have sold assets and focused on other areas such as services to combat a construction slump.

The flotation of some of its renewables plants will bring some relief, as selling a majority stake in the unit should allow it to eventually remove debt associated with the projects from its balance sheet.

ACS had just over 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of net debt as of September 2014 tied to renewable energy projects, company filings showed.

Saeta Yield only comprises some of ACS's renewable energy projects, however. It groups 19 power plants in Spain with 689 megawatts of capacity, including wind farms and thermosolar plants.

Shares in ACS were up 1.9 percent to 29.8 euros at 0920 GMT, outperforming the Spanish blue-chip stocks index.

ACS said Saeta Yield could look to grow in Spain and overseas in future by acquiring renewable and conventional energy generation or transmission assets.

These could come from ACS itself, and the company said in a filing with the Spanish stock market regulator it had earmarked 14 other power assets it could offer to sell to Saeta Yield by 2017.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Societe Generale will be the global coordinators on the offer to sell shares in Saeta Yield.

The Saeta unit will make 154 million euros in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2015 and 2016, based on its current size, ACS forecast. It said Saeta Yield would distribute about 57 million euros annually in dividends to shareholders for those two years.

