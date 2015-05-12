BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
MADRID May 12 Spanish construction and services group ACS, which has recently completed a series of asset sales, on Tuesday posted a 9.4 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, helped by improving revenues.
ACS said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 643 million euros ($723 million) in the January-March period, while net profit was up 2.5 percent at 207 million euros.
ACS recently listed its renewable energy business, Saeta Yield, helping it to cut its net debt.
($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sarah Morris)
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.