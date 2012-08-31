BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
MADRID Aug 31 ACS management on a conference call: * Spain's ACS says to suspend dividend until July 2013 due to
Iberdrola charge * Spain's ACS says targets EBITDA of 2.7-3.0 billion euros in 2012 * Spain's ACS says wants to raise stake in Hochtief For more news, please click here
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: