BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
MADRID, March 31 Spanish financial holding group Corporacion Financiera Alba said on Monday it had sold a 1.3 percent stake in builder ACS, making a capital gain of 46.2 million euros ($64 million).
Alba, which belongs to the Spanish investment group March, said it had sold 4.1 million shares, for a total of 117.1 million euros, cutting its stake in ACS to just under 15 percent.
At 28.515 euros, the shares were sold for the same price as ACS' close.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah Morris, editing by David Evans)
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28