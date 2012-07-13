* Iberdrola stock drop revives need for new loan deals
MADRID, July 13 Spanish builder ACS's
temporary relief from a debt migraine may be short-lived as the
stock market resumes a downward slide, spurring the need for new
loan agreements to prevent another loss-making sale of Iberdrola
shares.
ACS, one of the world's largest building and services
groups, sold 3.7 percent of its leveraged stake in utility
Iberdrola, a stake in Abertis, and transmission assets
in Brazil in the second quarter to keep creditors off its back.
Headed by billionaire Florentino Perez, the sales helped ACS
refinance debt until 2015, and it has also benefited from the
receipt of more than 1 billion euros overdue payments from
services such as infrastructure maintenance and traffic controls
to cash-strapped town halls.
Iberdrola shares fell 5.8 percent to 3.146 euros on
Thursday, heading toward levels that may trigger creditors to
take ownership of Iberdrola stock that ACS controls if it does
not provide fresh collateral.
"ACS has breathing room to withstand heavy falls in
Iberdrola stock after asset sales and payment receipts. But they
must be trying to change the terms of their financing agreements
to avoid more cash guarantees," Espirito Santo Investment Bank
analyst Juan Carlos Calvo said.
Spanish government bond yields and stock prices remain under
pressure as the country struggles to resolve its sovereign debt
crisis and emerge from recession, putting companies that gorged
on cheap debt in better days at the mercy of creditors.
ACS started its stake-building in Iberdrola at the height of
Spain's construction and credit boom in 2006, in an attempt to
diversify into new sectors such as energy.
It now owes 4 billion euros on a 14.85 percent stake worth
2.9 billion, and analysts estimate that for each 1 euro fall in
Iberdrola's share price, ACS has to provide additional cash
guarantees of about 600 million euros.
ACS agreed to pay creditor Natixis higher financing costs in
April in exchange for cancelling its right to take 4.65 percent
of its shares in Iberdrola. Analysts said it was likely to be
pursuing similar agreements with other creditors.
If Spain's economic situation worsens and ACS fails to
negotiate a non-cash option on its loans, it may have no choice
but to continue selling small stakes in Iberdrola.
ACS declined to comment.
Banco Sabadell said that once Iberdrola's share price
recovered, ACS could cut its stake to the maximum 10 percent
with which it is allowed to vote at the utility's shareholder
meetings, given current corporate voting caps.
"ACS will get out of Iberdrola. But it would make no sense
to do it at these prices," Banco Sabadell said in note to
clients. "The best exit would be the entry of a shareholder, but
this will not occur before there is definitive regulation for
the electricity sector and sovereign risk is solved."
Spain may announce as soon as Friday an energy sector reform
package, including a tax on utilities like Iberdrola, to resolve
a 25 billion euro gap between costs and revenues known as the
"tariff deficit".
BACK TO BUILDING
For years, Perez, who also owns soccer club Real Madrid, ran
ACS more like a holding company than a builder, with much of its
profit generated from dividends from share holdings in motorway
firm Abertis and Iberdrola.
But after its debt-backed foray into the energy sector, the
company has little choice but to push forward with more non-core
asset sales.
ACS had targeted 3 billion euros of divestments in 2012 from
the sale of renewable energy and toll road assets, desalination
plants and its remaining stake in Clece. While some sales have
been difficult to execute, its unexpected disposal of stakes in
Abertis Iberdrola and Iberdrola generated 1.2 billion euros.
"ACS is changing its strategy, potentially becoming a less
capital-intensive business," RBC Capital Markets analyst Olivia
Peters said.
The company is also cleaning up its German builder Hochtief
after surprise losses earlier this year. Once both
companies complete asset sales and slim down, analysts tipped a
possible full merger between the two.
ACS controls Hochtief after launching a non-cash takeover
bid last year deliberately pitched below the prevailing market
price, allowing it to amass a stake above 50 percent and
consolidate the German builder in its own financial accounts.
Now ACS may consider a plan under which Hochtief would buy
back its own shares, thus indirectly increasing the Spanish
builder's weight in the company and allowing it to take further
advantage of cash-rich Hochtief, one analyst said.
What is certain is that much of ACS's strategy will continue
to be shaped by the interests of core shareholders, including
Corporacion Financiera Alba with 18.3 percent and Perez with
12.5 percent.
Both bought shares in ACS at prices well above current
trading levels, meaning dividends must keep flowing to enable
payments on their personal debt.
