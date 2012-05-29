SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
MADRID May 29 Urbaser, a subsidiary of indebted Spanish construction giant ACS, said on Tuesday in a note to the stock market regulator it had reached an agreement with banks to refinance 506 million euros ($634.32 million) of debt.
The syndicated deal was led by Societe Generale and matures in Nov. 2014. ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Julien Toyer)
BRASILIA, June 8 After its chief judge urged his peers to consider Brazil's political stability, the country's top electoral court on Thursday excluded testimony of engineering company executives in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer