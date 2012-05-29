MADRID May 29 Urbaser, a subsidiary of indebted Spanish construction giant ACS, said on Tuesday in a note to the stock market regulator it had reached an agreement with banks to refinance 506 million euros ($634.32 million) of debt.

The syndicated deal was led by Societe Generale and matures in Nov. 2014. ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Julien Toyer)