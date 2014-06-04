STOCKHOLM, June 4 Preliminary Class 8
(heavy-duty) truck orders in North America amounted to 25,900
units in May, according to a statement from ACT Research late on
Tuesday.
Orders rose by 4 percent from April and 14 percent compared
with May last year.
"When seasonally adjusted, May was the strongest order month
for Class 8 since February," ACT President Kenny Vieth said.
The North American market for heavy trucks has been strong
so far this year and Sweden's Volvo, one of the top
truck makers in North America, raised its 2014 market forecast
in connection with its first-quarter earnings report in late
April.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)