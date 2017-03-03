STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) -

* February preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America rose 28 percent yr/yr to 23,200 units, industry data provider ACT Research said in a release late on Thursday.

* ACT Research says net orders reach 14-month high.

* SEB Equity Research says had expected net orders of 15,500 units.

* SEB says "The Volvo share should outperform the market by 1-2% in today’s trading we believe".

* Nordea says "heavy truck orders in N. America for Feb came in at a seasonally adjusted level of 276,000 units which was 8% above our 255,000 unit forecast". (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)