LONDON, April 3 AstraZeneca has secured
a temporary block on U.S. sales of generic copies of its
Pulmicort Repsules asthma drug by Actavis.
Actavis said on Wednesday a New Jersey district court
granted the temporary restraining order preventing further
distribution of its generic version of the medicine until April
12.
The decision gives AstraZeneca time to appeal against a
ruling two days ago that declared a patent on Pulmicort Repsules
to be invalid.
Teva already has a generic form the drug on the
market following an earlier deal with AstraZeneca.