Jan 26 Jan 26 Actavis PLC : * To acquire auden mckenzie for 306 mln gbp * Says Auden Mckenzie will be acquired on a debt free basis, and the transaction will exclude auden mckenzie's real estate portfolio * Deal includes two-year royalty on a percentage of gross profits of one of auden mckenzie's products * Says deal mmediately accretive to Actavis non-GAAP earnings * Says deal adds about 175 marketed products; pipeline of about 40 products * Says "acquisition will make Actavis the number one supplier of generic pharmaceuticals in the UK"