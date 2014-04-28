BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
April 28 Actavis Plc on Monday said it has sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, challenging its decision to award exclusive rights to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to sell a generic version of Pfizer Inc's blockbuster painkiller Celebrex.
The move follows a similar lawsuit announced Friday by Mylan Inc over generic drug marketing exclusivity for Celebrex. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.