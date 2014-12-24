(Corrects paragraph 6 to say Wednesday, not Thursday)
Dec 24 Generic drug maker Actavis Plc
said the U.S. health regulator denied an approval for its
hypertension treatment, a fixed-dose combination of nebivolol
and valsartan.
The company said it would review the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's complete response letter and decide on
appropriate next steps.
The regulator issues a complete response letter when a new
or generic treatment cannot be approved in its current form.
Actavis did not give any further details on the contents of
the letter.
In a study, the drug combination was found more effective in
reducing blood pressure in patients of hypertension, compared
with independent doses of nebivolol and valsartan, Actavis said.
The company's shares closed at $254.20 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)