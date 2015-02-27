BRIEF-Soligenix files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it approved a hormonal contraceptive device, providing American women another reversible contraceptive choice as effective as sterilization.
Actavis Plc holds the commercial license to the device, the marketing application of which was submitted by non-profit pharmaceutical company Medicines360.
Medicines360 holds the U.S. public sector clinic rights to the product.
The t-shaped intrauterine device, Liletta, releases the hormone, levonorgestrel, to inhibit thickening of the womb lining, preventing pregnancy for up to three years. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $25 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, May 5 Peru state-run oil company Petroperu is considering a partnership with Canada's Pacific Exploration & Production Corp to develop a dormant oilfield in Peru's Amazon region, a Petroperu executive said on Friday.