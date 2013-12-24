RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
Dec 24 Actavis Plc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval to its contraceptive patch and asked for more data.
The FDA questioned the differences in size/formulation between the patch used in trial and the to-be-marketed patch, in a "complete response letter" to Actavis.
Such letters typically lay out FDA concerns that need to be addressed before a treatment can gain approval.
Actavis said it planned to work closely with the FDA to address the questions.
The patch for women, to be used by placing on the skin, is designed to provide continuous delivery of the hormone norethindrone during a once-weekly, seven-day dosing regimen.
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.
* Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: