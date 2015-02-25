(Corrects Paragraph 3 to say the drug Avycaz treats urinary
tract infections as a standalone product and not in combination
with the generic metronidazole)
Feb 25 The U.S Food and Drug Administration
approved on Wednesday Actavis Plc's antibiotic to treat
two infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria, or superbugs.
The decision comes after a panel advising the agency
recommended approval of the drug, Avycaz, in December.
The drug, Avycaz, when used in combination with generic
antibiotic metronidazole, treats adults with complicated
intra-abdominal infections. As a standalone product, it treats
urinary tract infections. (1.usa.gov/1EsTGpx)
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)