(Corrects Paragraph 3 to say the drug Avycaz treats urinary tract infections as a standalone product and not in combination with the generic metronidazole)

Feb 25 The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved on Wednesday Actavis Plc's antibiotic to treat two infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria, or superbugs.

The decision comes after a panel advising the agency recommended approval of the drug, Avycaz, in December.

The drug, Avycaz, when used in combination with generic antibiotic metronidazole, treats adults with complicated intra-abdominal infections. As a standalone product, it treats urinary tract infections. (1.usa.gov/1EsTGpx) (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)