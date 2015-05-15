May 14 Drug maker Actavis Plc said its
Warner Chilcott unit held talks with U.S. government officials
to discuss a potential resolution of an investigation into the
unit's sales activities, according to a regulatory filing.
"The company has met with the government to discuss the
status, and a potential resolution of, its investigation,"
Warner Chilcott said in a regulatory filing.
Warner Chilcott said the company and several of its
employees in the sales organization received subpoenas in 2012
from the United States Attorney for the District of
Massachusetts.
The subpoenas demanded information related to sales and
marketing activities, payments to people who are in a position
to recommend drugs, medical education and employee training,
including physician remuneration, in connection with certain
Warner Chilcott products.
The case is related to two lawsuits filed by former Warner
Chilcott's sales representatives that accuse the company of
promoting several of its products by making improper claims
about the products and providing kickbacks to physicians.
Actavis agreed to buy specialty pharmaceutical company
Warner Chilcott Plc for $5 billion in May 2013 to expand its
branded drug portfolio, lower taxes and increase profits.(reut.rs/1PmDDB1)
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)