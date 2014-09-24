By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, Sept 24
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Actavis Plc has reached an
agreement with New York's attorney general to keep selling a top
Alzheimer's drug for 60 days so U.S. patients will not be forced
to switch to a newer, more expensive form of the drug with
additional patent protection.
The accord was announced in U.S. District Court in Manhattan
on Wednesday in response to New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman's antitrust case against the pharmaceutical firm.
The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 15, accuses the company and its
New York-based subsidiary, Forest Laboratories, of scheming to
reduce generic competition for its Alzheimer's medication.
The plan was to withdraw the Alzheimer's drug Namenda IR
from the market in August to focus on its new but similar drug,
Namenda XR, which is taken once instead of twice daily.
Namenda IR, which is protected by a patent soon to expire,
faces competition from generic drug makers starting in July
2015, according to the complaint.
The move, also called a "forced switch," asks doctors to
transition patients to Namenda XR, which will not face generic
competition for years.
Forest announced in February that it would discontinue the
sale of Namenda IR effective August 15, according to the
lawsuit. In mid-September, it said it planned to stop sale of
the tablets in the fall of 2014.
"We've agreed to the status quo for the next 60 days,"
attorney J. Mark Gidley, who represents Actavis, told U.S.
District Court Judge Robert Sweet at Wednesday's hearing. "This
is changing our business strategy."
At the hearing, lawyers also argued over whether the
complaint contained sensitive information that should remain
under seal.
Reuters obtained an unredacted version of the complaint last
week, but only a version containing blacked out sections is
available online to the public.
The redacted information, which includes forecasts and
statements from internal documents and meetings, could
"needlessly alarm certain investors or shareholders," attorney
Jack Pase, who also represents Actavis, told the judge.
"There's nothing competitively sensitive in those
materials," countered Eric Stock, chief of the New York Attorney
General's Antitrust Bureau.
The judge reserved his decision on the redactions.
Forest's forecasts "indicated dramatically increased
profits if it were able to switch large numbers of patients to
Namenda XR," according to one part of the lawsuit Actavis wants
to remain sealed.
To date, more than 40 percent of existing patients have
switched from Namenda IR to Namenda XR in anticipation of the
discontinuance, the complaint said.
The case is People of the State of New York v. Actavis Plc
and Forest Laboratories LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York 14-cv-7473.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Dan Grebler)