Sept 23 Pfizer Inc has approached
Dublin-based generic drugmaker Actavis Plc to express
its interest in an acquisition, Bloomberg reported, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
The companies are not currently in formal talks and Pfizer
has not made an offer, the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1uVW0QP)
Pfizer in May abandoned its attempt to buy British drugmaker
AstraZeneca Plc for nearly 70 billion pounds ($118
billion).
Actavis, which has a market capitalization of about $63
billion, obtained an Irish tax domicile by acquiring Warner
Chilcott Plc last year.
Tough new U.S. rules on corporate "inversions" on Tuesday
sent a chill through the market for the tax-avoidance deals,
both pending and potential.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)